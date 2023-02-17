Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,835 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 265.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $49,276,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,535 ($18.63) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

