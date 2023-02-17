MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 57.1% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 275.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 92,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.4 %

About MercadoLibre

MELI opened at $1,119.64 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,007.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $943.16.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.