Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,998 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEQP. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.71 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

