Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.96 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

