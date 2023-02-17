Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SUN opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.