Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.6 %

WPC stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.