Sigma Planning Corp Buys 29,168 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

