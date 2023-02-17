Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $141.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73.

