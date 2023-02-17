Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $141.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.