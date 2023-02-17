Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after buying an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after purchasing an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 91,370 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,038,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

MGK stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $242.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.