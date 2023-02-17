Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,356 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 491,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after buying an additional 351,093 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 156,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.34 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

