Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after acquiring an additional 933,140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2,914.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.