Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,215 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

NYSE:DLR opened at $112.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

