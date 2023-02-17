Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,888 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.32% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.80 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

