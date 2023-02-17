Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Formula One Group worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.15 and a beta of 1.11. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

