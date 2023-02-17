Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFA opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $532.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.71. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

