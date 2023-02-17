Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.