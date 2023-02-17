Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

