Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,597,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 667,180 shares.The stock last traded at $17.65 and had previously closed at $18.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

