Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Formula One Group Company Profile

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.77 and a beta of 1.11. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

