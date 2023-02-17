FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $104,167,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.5 %

FE opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

