Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.76 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

