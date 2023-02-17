Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.21 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.