Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 9,739 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.01%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

