Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $148.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

