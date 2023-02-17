Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.