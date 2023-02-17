RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $111.63 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $125.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

