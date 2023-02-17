Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

