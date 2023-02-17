Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 807,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,331 shares.The stock last traded at $134.65 and had previously closed at $125.21.

The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.27.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

