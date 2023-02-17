RFG Advisory LLC Has $545,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,026,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 390,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth $1,339,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

