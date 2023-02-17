RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

