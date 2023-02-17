Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 371,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 533,758 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $12.64.

The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

