RFG Advisory LLC Has $539,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

