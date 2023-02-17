RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FCG opened at $24.01 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

