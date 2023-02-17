RFG Advisory LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

