RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

COP opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

