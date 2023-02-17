RFG Advisory LLC Sells 112 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

