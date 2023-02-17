RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 858 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $97.15 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

