RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

