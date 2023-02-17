RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of BAH opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

