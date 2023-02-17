RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 113,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.