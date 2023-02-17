RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

