RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.94.

