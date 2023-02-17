RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.