RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FSTA opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03.

