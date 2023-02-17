U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

