RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,238,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,829,000 after buying an additional 84,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,290,000 after acquiring an additional 110,898 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 588,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,106,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS NULV opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.