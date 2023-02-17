Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $54,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $24,742,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.31 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.