RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

