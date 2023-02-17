RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,075 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $173.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

