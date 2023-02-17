iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

